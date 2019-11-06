Gal Gadot's life ''changed forever'' when she became a parent to her daughters, Alma, eight, and Maya, two.
The 'Wonder Woman' actress - who has Alma, eight, and Maya, two, with husband Jaron Varsano - penned a touching tribute to her eldest daughter on her eighth birthday on Wednesday (05.11.19), in which she reflected on the ''love and light'' the youngster has brought into her life.
Sharing a photo of Alma as a baby with Jaron, Gal wrote on Instagram: ''8 years ago today my life has changed forever. Alma decided she had enough and came out a good few weeks before my due date. She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and naiveté.(sic)''
The 34-year-old actress pledged to do ''anything'' for her daughter - but urged her not to grow up too quickly.
She continued: ''Thank you for teaching me so much about life without even know you are and for giving me the most precious title I could ever ask for.
''I promise I'll do anything for you, love and protect you forever. Just please, don't grow up so fast.. Take your time. I can't believe you're 8 already. Love you to the moon through all galaxies double the number of grain of sand in the universe.(sic)''
Gal played the titular role in hit movie 'Wonder Woman' and, as a mother of daughters, hopes its success will lead to more female-driven movies being commissioned.
She previously explained: ''Having two girls, I can only hope that this is not just a trend. Now, because we did well at the box office, I hope that there's going to be more female-led stories that everyone can enjoy because at the end of the day, I enjoyed so many male-led stories. We're talking about representation, so on Earth there's 50-50 men and women, and it should be the same on film, on TV, on everywhere.''
