Gal Gadot felt she could ''relate'' to Wonder Woman.

The 32-year-old actress portrays the titular character of Diana Princess of the Amazons in the fantasy film, which was based on the DC Comic, because the protagonist was ''not perfect'' and was an ''open character''.

Speaking about her role in the hit movie, which saw her star alongside Chris Pine, Danny Huston, and Connie Nielsen, she said: ''What I love about this character is she's not perfect. She allows herself to show her flaws. She's this open character. So I think this is something that I relate to. I'm a person who's very open. I love people.''

Although the brunette beauty - who has five-month-old daughter Maya and five-year-old daughter Alma with her husband Yaron Versano - thinks she possesses similar traits to the superhero figure, she has admitted she doesn't ''enjoy'' to show her flaws or ''weaknesses''.

She told CinemaBlend.com: ''I wouldn't say that I enjoy showing my flaws but I don't mind showing my weaknesses to the outside world because each and every one of us has their own weaknesses and flaws.''

And Gal has revealed she only displays her emotions because she thinks it is ''natural'', and wants to feel ''comfortable'' with her feelings.

She added: ''So for me it's natural, and the more we feel comfortable with it the more lovely it is.''

Meanwhile, Gal is set to reprise her role as Wonder Woman with a follow-up movie 'Wonder Woman 2', which is believed to hit the big screens in two years' time in December 2019.

But fans of the fashion and beauty icon will not have to wait too long to see Gal don her warrior attire as she is set to make an appearance in 'Justice League', which is slated for release in November this year.