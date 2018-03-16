Gal Gadot has become the new face of Reebok.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress has been named the sportswear brand's global ambassador - landing an endorsement deal reportedly worth $10 million - and the brunette beauty is thrilled to have partnered with Reebok because fitness has always been a huge part of her life since she was a child because her mother Irit was a PE teacher.

In a statement on the Reebok website, the 32-year-old actress said: ''Especially with having a mother who was a PE teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age, through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn't imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.''

Gal follows in the footsteps of strong female stars who have worked with the brand on previous campaigns including Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, and Victoria Beckham.

In a statement confirming the company's collaboration with Gadot, Todd Krinsky - the general manager of the performance business unit at Reebok - said: ''We look to partner with women who instill confidence in all generations to take risks and to keep pushing, all while making a positive difference in the world.

''Her relentless spirit and natural leadership have already captivated and inspired millions and we believe that this is just the starting point. Through fitness, we know that we have the power to change lives and we are elated to have such a powerhouse in our corner to tell this story.''

Gadot - who was also announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon in January - was no stranger to the spotlight even before landing the role of Wonder Woman as the screen star won the Miss Israel pageant in 2004 at the age of 18.

Reebok have also created phone wallpapers for customers to download from their website which were ''inspired by some of her most powerful quotes'' and Gal believes the way to improving yourself is to put others first.

She said: ''The things that make us better are when we're pushing ourselves, or when we're more worried about others than we are about ourselves.''