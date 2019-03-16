Gabrielle wants fans to vote for which songs they want to hear.

The 48-year-old singer thinks an online poll - as used by the Rolling Stones, who began asking their fans to select tracks for their setlists - is an ''incredible idea'' and would help ''accommodate a lot of peoples wishes''.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said:''I think a Twitter poll is an incredible idea, it's definitely something to think about, it would work. I should definitely do something like that. We could accommodate a lot of people's wishes for songs, sometimes it's good to give people what they want.

''We're going to have a party, we're going to have fun. I've got the new album to play and the old stuff it's going to be great.

''It's getting hard, it's got to the point where we're asking the audience what they want to hear and what I want to add to that. ''

The 'Out Of Reach' hitmaker went on to explain that some fans go as far as sending their own set playlists to her and insisted that although she love her new material, she needs to make sure she includes her biggest hits or her fans would ''kill me''.

The 'Dreams' hitmaker continued: ''It was so funny because people have been sending their own playlist and saying what songs should follow the others. Right now I'm whittling down the songs, I kind of know what the setlist is but it is changing a bit because there are ones that I hadn't considered.

''But I love my new material so it's a case of deciding how many from my new album I'm going to sing and how many hits from the back catalogue are going.

''The audience want the hits otherwise they'd kill me and I love singing them too, I just need to find enough time to do all the songs I want to do, I'm really excited and I can't wait.''

Gabrielle kicks off her 'Under My Skin' tour on March 20 at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow, Scotland, and includes a date at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Visit Gabrielle.co.uk/tour/ for more information and tickets.

Gabrielle's tour dates:

20/03 - Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

22/03 - Olympia, Dublin

24/03 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

25/03 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

26/03 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

28/03 - Town Hall, Birmingham

29/03 - Parr Hall, Warrington

30/03 - Town Hall, Leeds

01/04 - Komedia, Bath

02/04 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

03/04 - Dome, Brighton

05/04 - Sage, Gateshead