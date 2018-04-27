Gabrielle's song with MNEK didn't make it onto her comeback LP 'Under My Skin'.

The 'Dreams' hitmaker has returned to her ''classic'' sound on her first studio album since 2007's 'Always', and though she loved her time in the studio with the songwriter-and-producer - who has worked with Beyoncé, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa - the track just wasn't right this time.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Gabrielle said: ''MNEK is fabulous. Truly phenomenal, a great songwriter and singer.

''Unfortunately by the time I finished writing all of the songs, his one didn't make the cut.

''Not because it wasn't great, but we did so many and it was hard.

''There were so many songs that I wanted on the album, but we couldn't just because there is only 12 slots on this one.

''In the end the label gets involved and between the songs I write, they get put on the table and there has to be that unanimous vote.''

However, the 48-year-old star hopes they can be released in the future for a separate project.

She said: ''Hopefully I will do something with him in the future or maybe release something that we did further down the line.''

Speaking on the album, she said: ''Musically it is a return to what I do and I am loving what I do.

''Working with great producers, there was so many names.

''It was great to stand back and hear the songs, I am proud of them and can't wait for people to hear them.

''It's all my dreams come true at once.''

The 'Out of Reach' singer says it's great to be a part of the 90s nostalgia happening at the moment with the likes of Destiny's Child, Steps, Oasis star Liam Gallagher and Spice Girls back in the spotlight.

She said: ''It's fantastic. It's definitely a great time. I am proud because I was of that era.

''Just seeing all of these people, some who came before me or at the same time as me, it's fun to see and be a part of now I am bringing out a new album.''

'Under My Skin' is released on August 17 via BMG, lead single 'Show Me' is out now.