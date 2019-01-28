Gabrielle might start wearing her eye patch again.

The 48-year-old singer - who is known for wearing a patch or having a large side fringe to cover her lazy eye - has revealed that although she only wore her iconic eye patch for one year, she may bring it back as ''people associate'' the accessory with her and it ''gave [her] so much confidence''.

Speaking on ITV talk show 'Loose Women' on Monday (28.01.19), she said: ''The eye patch, which I only ever used for a year, a lot of people find that hard to believe but it's something that I may consider [bringing back].

''I won't say when just because of the fact for all these years, for nearly a quarter of the century people have associated me with the eye patch.

''I think it would be quite a fun thing to do just because I've done it and it's something people always associate with me and I'm very proud I've worn it, it gave me so much confidence so who knows. ''

The 'Out Of Reach' hitmaker went on to explain that her eye patch is a ''comfort blanket'' and although she wasn't born wearing it, it helps her to embrace her appearance.

She said: ''It's really weird I'm so used to it, it's a comfort blanket in the same way - I choose to cover my lazy eye because I don't want it to be seen.

''The same way we weren't born wearing bras but I choose to wear one it's a choice. It's my comfort blanket and it makes me happy.''

The 'Dreams' singer even drives with her eye covered and admitted that she struggles to drive unless one of her eyes is covered.

She said: ''I drive like this; I feel almost like I can't drive with two eyes anymore it's really weird.''