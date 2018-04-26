90s star Gabrielle is back with her first album in 11 years.

The BRIT Award-winning singer - who had hit songs with 'Rise', 'Dreams' and 'Out of Reach' - releases lead single 'Show Me' today (26.04.18), the first taste of the singer's sixth studio LP 'Under My Skin', which will be released through BMG on August 17.

The 48-year-old star has teamed up with Grammy-nominated producer Steve Chrisanthou - who co-wrote Corinne Bailey Rae's 'Put Your Records On' and has co-written and produced tracks for the likes of Paloma Faith, Will Young and Michael Bolton - to produce ''classic Gabrielle'' single 'Show Me'.

She said: ''When Steve first played me the music to 'Show Me', I knew I had to write to it. It excited and inspired me. I feel like it's me, it's classic Gabrielle and I love it.''

Following her last album, 2007's 'Always', Gabrielle featured on Naughty Boy's song 'Hollywood' from his LP 'Hotel Cabana', and the producer - who has worked with Beyonce and Sam Smith - re-worked 'Dreams' for Gabrielle's compilation album 'Now and Always: 20 Years of Dreaming' in 2013.

'Under My Skin' marks 25 years since the release of 'Dreams', the number one single which cemented Gabrielle as one of the most exciting new names in pop music in 1993.

The 'When A Woman' hitmaker is one of most successful British female singer/songwriters of all time, having sold over five million records in the UK alone, with two number one hits ('Dreams' and 'Rise') and 10 Top 10 singles to her name.

Gabrielle - who has gone onto to inspire the likes of Adele - has chosen to remain out of the spotlight in recent years to bring up her son, but with the new album on the way, a sold out show at London's Jazz Café on May 8 and an appearance alongside Britney Spears and Nile Rodgers at Brighton's Pride Weekend this summer, she looks set to entertain fans for years to come.

'Under My Skin' is available to pre-order now.