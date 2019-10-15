Gabrielle has announced 'The Rise Again Tour' to mark the 20th anniversary of her chart-topping LP 'Rise'.

The 'Dreams' hitmaker is set to embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland next November to celebrate the iconic 1999 record - which spent three weeks at number one.

The run will kick off in Gateshead on November 12, and wrap at Olympia in Dublin, Ireland on November 27.

The 49-year-old star said: ''I'm so excited about going on the road and celebrating 20 years of the 'Rise' album being released.

''I'm looking forward to performing songs from 'Rise' alongside lots of my other favourites and of course I could never end a show without playing 'Dreams', its going to be a big party full of good vibes and memories.''

Gabrielle previously revealed that she was told the single 'Rise' would never be a hit.

The song ended becoming a number one in the UK, but the R&B star would have never guessed it would have been so successful because she received no encouragement from her team at the time.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I remember 'Rise' coming out and my manager said it wasn't going to be a hit.

''I am not with him anymore. 'Rise' came out and it was this huge success.

''The fact my manager said it wasn't going to be a hit, you can never predict it.''

The 'Out of Reach' hitmaker returned with her first album in 11 years, 'Under My Skin', last August, and she will be playing songs from her entire back catalogue at the upcoming shows.

Tickets for 'The Rise Again Tour' go on sale on Friday (18.10.19) from 9am.

Gabrielle's 2020 tour dates are:

November 12th - Gateshead, Sage

November 13th- York, Barbican

November 15th - Salford, Lowry

November 16th- Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

November 17th- Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

November 20th- Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

November 21st- Birmingham, Town Hall

November 23rd- Leicester, De Montfort Hall

November 24th- Brighton, Dome

November 25th- London, indigo at The O2

November 27th- Dublin, Olympia