Gabrielle has announced an intimate tour to launch her new album 'Under My Skin'.

The 'Dreams' hitmaker releases her comeback record 'Under My Skin' on August 17, and in the run up she'll be performing in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol, before her album release date concert at London's Jazz Cafe.

Gabrielle said: ''I'm so excited to get back on the road. I had so much fun performing for you all at the Jazz café last month so I had to come back! I can't wait to play songs from 'Under My Skin' live. I hope you love the new album as much as I do.''

Speaking on the album, her first in 11 years, Gabrielle - who supports Rick Astley on his 'Beautiful Life Tour', which kicks off in Glasgow on October 25 - told BANG Showbiz: ''Musically it is a return to what I do and I am loving what I do.

''Working with great producers, there was so many names.

''It was great to stand back and hear the songs, I am proud of them and can't wait for people to hear them.

''It's all my dreams come true at once.''

The 'Out of Reach' singer says it's great to be a part of the 90s nostalgia happening at the moment with the likes of Destiny's Child, Steps, Oasis star Liam Gallagher and Spice Girls back in the spotlight.

She said: ''It's fantastic. It's definitely a great time. I am proud because I was of that era.

''Just seeing all of these people, some who came before me or at the same time as me, it's fun to see and be a part of now I am bringing out a new album.''

'Under My Skin' is released on August 17 via BMG, lead single 'Show Me' is out now.

Gabrielle's 'Under My Skin' tour dates are as follows:

August 8, Institute 2, Birmingham

August 13, Gorilla, Manchester

August 14, King Tuts, Glasgow

August 16, Trinity, Bristol

August 17, Jazz Café, London