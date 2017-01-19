The basketball star turned 35 on Tuesday (17Jan17) and Gabrielle decided to throw a special bash to mark the occasion that night, after the Chicago Bulls ace and his teammates faced off against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bulls lost their home game 98 to 99, but Gabrielle helped to lift Dwyane's spirits after the disappointment by surprising him with his friends and family.

In video footage posted online, the birthday boy was shown entering the venue as his loved ones shouted, "Surprise", and then showered him with fake dollar bills featuring Dwyane's face.

Guests dined on fried chicken and biscuits from fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, while Gabrielle booked two of her man's favourite rap acts to provide the music for the party.

Dwyane thanked the Bring It On star for organising the event in a sweet post on Instagram on Wednesday (18Jan17), when he shared a photo of the couple kissing at the bash.

"When it's a room full... but you just see each other," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks to my beautiful wife for making sure I enjoyed my day and night last night on my 35th birthday. Couldn't ask for a better partner to go thru (sic) this journey with. I love you Mrs Union-Wade!"

On Tuesday, Gabrielle wished her man a "Happy Birthday" by taking to Instagram to share a series of sexy snaps of the loved-up pair in bed.

One of the images was captioned, "Happy Birthday Poopy! Igotchu (sic)".

The couple began dating in 2009 and wed in 2014.