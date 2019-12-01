NBC is ''working'' with Gabrielle Union to understand her concerns about the behind-the-scenes culture at 'America's Got Talent'.

The TV network and the two production companies behind the show, Fremantle and Syco, have issued a statement regarding Gabrielle's time on 'America's Got Talent', insisting they're keen to understand her point of view.

The statement read: ''We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.

''We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.''

Gabrielle was fired from the judging panel of the NBC talent competition alongside Julianne Hough after they spent just one season working on the show.

However, her abrupt exit has been mired in suggestions that the duo raised issues about racist jokes and comments about her physical appearance.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle's husband Dwyane Wade recently tweeted in support of the actress, suggesting that the show tried to blame declining viewing figures on her.

The former basketball star - who married the actress in 2014 - wrote: ''Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't. Over the past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show ...

''So when i got the news that my wife was being fired - my first question was obviously why? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture. (sic)''