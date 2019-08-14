Gabrielle Union thinks keeping up her job makes her a ''better'' mother.

The 46-year-old actress has nine-month-old daughter Kaavia with her husband Dwayne Wade, and has slammed those who try to make working mums feel ''guilty'' for keeping their jobs, because she believes having the time to go away and ''do what [she] loves'' actually makes her a better mum to her tot.

She said: ''I don't have mom guilt, and I'll tell you why. Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I'm a better mom because I'm able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I'm following my dreams. ... I would be less of a mother if I didn't set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people's dreams come true. So I don't have guilt.''

And the 'America's Got Talent' judge has the support of her fellow parents too.

She added: ''We all grew up like, 'Go, Mom, go. Go, Mom, go!' Not like, 'Why are you missing things?' but, 'Way to go, I'm glad you're living your dream.' We're all kind of rooting for each other.''

Gabrielle and Dwayne welcomed Kaavia via surrogate mother after the 'LA's Finest' star tragically suffered eight miscarriages, and Gabrielle now says the couple never gave up hope when it came to their family dream.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''[Kaavia's] just amazing. I'm so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying. She's all of our dreams come true.''

Gabrielle is also step-mother to the basketball star's three sons - Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, five - whom he has from previous relationships, but Kaavia is her first child.