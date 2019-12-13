Gabrielle Union has vowed to be ''unapologetically'' herself following her departure from 'Americas Got Talent' amid reports she complained about a ''toxic'' work environment.
The 47-year-old actress recently left the talent competition after just one season amid reports she had complained about a ''toxic'' culture and racial bias and discrimination during her time on the judging panel, with reports claiming the show took issue with some of her hairstyles.
And now, Gabrielle has taken to Instagram to share a series of images of the outfits and hairstyles she wore on the show, as she insisted she will ''never stop'' being herself and being ''confident'' with who she is.
Alongside the slideshow of red carpet images, she wrote: ''Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole a** self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say, I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am. (sic)''
Gabrielle's post comes after she recently met with network representatives for NBC, and had a five hour meeting in order to push for ''real change'' on the show.
She tweeted earlier this month: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.
''I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''
NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.
They said in a statement: ''The initial conversation was candid and productive.
''While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.''
According to Deadline, the broadcaster plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and 'AGT' creator Simon Cowell will be probed and likely asked to make some changes.
A source said: ''The ball is in NBC's court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show.''
