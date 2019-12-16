Gabrielle Union has urged women to speak out against discrimination even if it costs them their job, following her departure from 'America's Got Talent'.

The 47-year-old actress left the judging panel of the NBC show earlier last month after just one season, amid reports that she complained about a ''toxic'' culture, racial bias and discrimination during her time on the show.

And whilst speaking at a female empowerment and inclusivity panel this week, Gabrielle told other women - particularly women of colour - to break the ''status quo'' and speak out against injustice, regardless of the consequences.

According to Variety, she said: ''Don't be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you're afraid. Don't allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It's terrifying. There's a solid chance you'll lose your job ... I speak from experience.

''Do your best because corporations want global dollars. Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I'm asking you to do the impossible ... I'm fully aware that job loss is on the table ... but if you're not doing it, nobody is.''

Earlier this month, the 'Being Mary Jane' star met with NBC representatives for a five hour meeting, in order to push for ''real change'' on the show.

She tweeted after the meeting: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.

''I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''

NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.

They said in a statement: ''The initial conversation was candid and productive.

''While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.''

The broadcaster reportedly plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and 'AGT' creator Simon Cowell will be probed and likely asked to make some changes.

A source said: ''The ball is in NBC's court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show.''