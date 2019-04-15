Gabrielle Union took her ''entire household'' to a Pride Parade.

The 46-year-old actress took her step-sons children Zaire, 17, and Zion, 11 - whose father is Gabrielle's husband Dwayne Wade - and her five-month-old daughter Kaavia to the Miami Beach Drive Festival earlier this month, because she believes attending the events - which are designed to celebrate the LGBT community - are ''part of being a global citizen''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''It feels normal. My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it's kind of part of being a global citizen.

''People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don't actually mean it. In our household, we mean that, and that's why the entire household went to pride.''

Dwayne - who is the father of Kaavia, and also has five-year-old son Xavier, and custody of 17-year-old nephew Dahveon - wasn't with his family because of work commitments, but took to Instagram to praise his son Zion, who had his ''own cheering section'' at the festival.

He wrote: ''Zion had his [own] cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid! ... It's a family thing. (sic)''

Zion identifies as gay, and the family took the trip to the Pride Parade to support him in his first LGBT event.

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently praised the 'Being Mary Jane' star for being the best stepmother to his brood.

He wrote on social media: ''She's a star in her most important role. I wanna acknowledge my wife and the kids step mom for being everything that each boy and i have needed her to be. We couldn't have wished for more @gabunion ... Thank you for loving us! (sic)''