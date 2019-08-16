Gabrielle Union is set to star in a new romantic comedy about the relationship between a newly single African-American woman and a recently divorced Asian-American man
Gabrielle Union is set to star in a new interracial romantic comedy.
The 'America's Got Talent' judge will take the lead role in Chester Tam's upcoming secret project, which is believed to be inspired by the 'Take the 10' filmmaker's own personal life.
The movie is expected to be about a drunken one-night stand between a newly single African-American woman and a recently-divorced Asian-American man which leads to a secret relationship. When the romance is finally made public, it causes a lot of surprise.
Gabrielle has been developing the script along with Tam for more than a year but they've yet to cast the actor to play opposite her character
The production company Screen Gems are behind the currently untitled film. Gabrielle and her producing partner Holly Shakoor-Fleischer- along with Tam and Trevor Engelson of Underground-make-up a four person production team. Meanwhile, executives Scott Strauss and Jolene Rodriguez will be overseeing the project on behalf of Screen Gems.
The 'LA's Finest' star - who has has nine-month-old daughter Kaavia with her husband Dwayne Wade - recently admitted she thinks going to work has made her a ''better'' mother.
She said: ''I don't have mom guilt, and I'll tell you why. Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I'm a better mom because I'm able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I'm following my dreams. ... I would be less of a mother if I didn't set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people's dreams come true. So I don't have guilt.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...