Gabrielle Union is set to star in a new interracial romantic comedy.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge will take the lead role in Chester Tam's upcoming secret project, which is believed to be inspired by the 'Take the 10' filmmaker's own personal life.

The movie is expected to be about a drunken one-night stand between a newly single African-American woman and a recently-divorced Asian-American man which leads to a secret relationship. When the romance is finally made public, it causes a lot of surprise.

Gabrielle has been developing the script along with Tam for more than a year but they've yet to cast the actor to play opposite her character

The production company Screen Gems are behind the currently untitled film. Gabrielle and her producing partner Holly Shakoor-Fleischer- along with Tam and Trevor Engelson of Underground-make-up a four person production team. Meanwhile, executives Scott Strauss and Jolene Rodriguez will be overseeing the project on behalf of Screen Gems.

The 'LA's Finest' star - who has has nine-month-old daughter Kaavia with her husband Dwayne Wade - recently admitted she thinks going to work has made her a ''better'' mother.

She said: ''I don't have mom guilt, and I'll tell you why. Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I'm a better mom because I'm able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I'm following my dreams. ... I would be less of a mother if I didn't set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people's dreams come true. So I don't have guilt.''