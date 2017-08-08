Gabrielle Union thinks it's ''impossible'' to be the perfect mother.

The 44-year-old actress is the stepmother to her husband Dwyane Wade's children Xavier, three, Zion, 10, and Zaire, 15, - who he has from his previous relationships - as well as his nephew, but the star believes juggling her career, PTA meetings, as well as being super trim and a ''superfreak Kama Sutra'' wife is not achievable.

When asked if she feels any pressure being the ideal parent, she told Health magazine: ''I don't think so. A mother, to have it all, has to somehow also provide a check, also be superfreak Kama Sutra down to the ground, be a size double zero, be super present in the PTA but still putting in extra hours at work. It is impossible. There are literally not enough hours. To me, having it all is not having it all and it being OK.''

Although the 'Bring It On' star doesn't think it's essential for a woman to boast a petite frame, she does feel pressure to exercise because she thinks people are desperately waiting to ''circle [her] fat'' in pictures.

She explained: ''I'm not one of those people, like, 'I can't start my day without it [exercise].' Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes.

''Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it keeps me in the gym.

''So between fearing health issues and fearing 'Stars, they're just like us! Look at their cellulite!' -- that keeps me in the gym.''

But if Gabrielle receives any negative comments about her appearance on social media she will ''deep dive'' into their profile and compare their life to her ''amazing'' world.

She said: ''If it kinda strikes a nerve, I need to know who said it. I deep dive into their social media. No one who's ever said anything super negative to me has an amazing life. Once I realized that, it's different than, like, J.Lo saying, 'Her squat form wasn't right.' Because she would know. But you, in your mom's basement, really?''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty has admitted as soon as she enters the gym she is overcome with a wave of competitive, and she feels she is an Olympic competitor.

She said: ''Then when I get in there, I get competitive and won't leave. I basically have the Olympics happening in my mind with strangers. They don't realize we're competing, but I usually take gold. Mainly because they've left.''