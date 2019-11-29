Gabrielle Union has thanked her fans for their ''love and support'' after she was axed from the 'America's Got Talent' judging panel.

The 47-year-old actress was booted from the judging panel of the NBC talent competition alongside Julianne Hough after they spent just one season working on the show, and after ringing in the American holiday of Thanksgiving on Thursday (28.11.19), Gabrielle has now said she's thankful to her fans for sticking by her side.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Grateful. Happy Thanksgiving good people. To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I've never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking...All praise, gratitude and thankfulness (sic)''

The 'Bring It On' star recently admitted to feeling ''lost and alone'' following her departure, which was allegedly brought on after she and Julianne both raised issues about racist jokes and comments about her physical appearance.

She said: ''So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone ... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle's husband, retired basketball player Dwyane Wade - with whom she has 12-month-old daughter Kaavia - also tweeted in support of the actress, suggesting that the show tried to blame declining viewing figures on her.

He wrote: ''Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't. Over the past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show ...

''So when i got the news that my wife was being fired - my first question was obviously why? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture. (sic)''