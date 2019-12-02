Gabrielle Union has hit back at NBC following their statement that they are trying to understand her ''concerns'' about the culture at 'America's Got Talent'.
Gabrielle Union is unimpressed by NBC's response to her concerns about 'America's Got Talent'.
The TV network and the two production companies behind the show, Fremantle and Syco, issued a statement on Sunday (01.12.19) in which they claimed they were ''working with'' the actress to understand ''concerns'' following reports of a toxic environment on set, including the 47-year-old star's concerns over racially insensitive acts and personal remarks about her appearance, following her dismissal after just one season on the show as a judge.
However, in response, Gabrielle retweeted a post from writer Joelle Monique which read: ''A solid apology comes in three parts.
''1. Sincerely admit wrong doing directly to the offended party.
''2. Be twice as loud correcting your mistake as you were making the mistake.
''3. Lay out steps to correct your behavior in the future.
''Anything less is covering your own ass.''
Alongside her retweet, Gabrielle wrote: ''This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!(sic)''.
NBC had insisted they are ''working with'' the former talent show judge to understand her ''concerns'' about the show.
They said in a statement: ''We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.
''We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.''
The 'Bring It On' star's husband, Dwayne Wade, recently tweeted in support of the actress, suggesting that the show tried to blame declining viewing figures on her.
The former basketball star - who married the actress in 2014 - wrote: ''Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't. Over the past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show ...
''So when i got the news that my wife was being fired - my first question was obviously why? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture. (sic)''
Julianne Hough has also left the judging panel of the show after just one series but she has denied experiencing any problems on set.
The 31-year-old dancer said in a statement last week: ''I had a wonderful time on 'America's Got Talent.' I loved working with the cast, crew and producers.
''I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC... I'm looking forward to what the future holds.''
