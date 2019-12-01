Gabrielle Union says ''support is everything'' amid her 'America's Got Talent' firing.

The 47-year-old actress was booted from the judging panel of the NBC talent competition alongside Julianne Hough after they spent just one season working on the show, amid claims they raised issues about racist jokes and comments about her physical appearance.

And after several stars including Ellen Pompeo and Ariana Grande rallied around Gabrielle, she has now sent another message of thanks for the support she has received since the news broke.

On social media, she posted an image of herself and her husband Dwayne Wade, and wrote: ''Lord, you KNOW I'm tryin... whew and breathe. Support is everything. @dwyanewade (sic)''

After Thanksgiving (28.11.19), the 'Being Mary Jane' star took to social media to thank her fans for their ''love and support''.

She wrote at the time: ''Grateful. Happy Thanksgiving good people. To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I've never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking...All praise, gratitude and thankfulness (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle's husband Dwyane - with whom she has 12-month-old daughter Kaavia - also tweeted in support of the actress, suggesting that the show tried to blame declining viewing figures on her.

He wrote: ''Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't. Over the past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show ...

''So when i got the news that my wife was being fired - my first question was obviously why? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture. (sic)''