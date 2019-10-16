'America's Got Talent' judge Gabrielle Union hit back at a ''dumb s**t'' comment made about her family after husband Dwayne Wade shared a sweet family snap on social media.
Gabrielle Union hit back at a ''dumb s**t'' comment made about her family.
The 46-year-old actress has stepped up to defend her husband Dwayne Wade - with whom she shares 11-month-old daughter Kaavia - after a Twitter follower responded in bizarre fashion to a family snap of the three posing with his 12-year-old son Zion, from a previous relationship.
Despite the sweet Instagram photo, the user shared a screenshot on Twitter and wrote: ''What y'all think of this?''
Gabrielle - who is step-mother to Zion as well as the basketball star's sons Zaire, 17, and Xavier, five - responded: ''Looks like love to me.
''I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb s**t. Peace & Blessings good people.''
Gabrielle and Dwayne welcomed Kaavia via surrogate mother after the 'LA's Finest' star tragically suffered eight miscarriages, and she previously revealed the couple never gave up hope when it came to their family dream.
She said: ''[Kaavia's] just amazing. I'm so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying. She's all of our dreams come true.''
Meanwhile, the 'America's Got Talent' judge recently slammed critics who try to make working mums feel ''guilty'' for keeping their jobs, because she believes having the time to go away and ''do what [she] loves'' actually makes her a better mum to her tot.
She said: ''I don't have mom guilt, and I'll tell you why. Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I'm a better mom because I'm able to go away and do what I love.
''Even if I failed miserably, I'm following my dreams. ... I would be less of a mother if I didn't set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people's dreams come true. So I don't have guilt.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...