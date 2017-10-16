Hollywood star Gabrielle Union has warned sexual harassment can happen to anyone.
Gabrielle Union believes sexual harassment can happen to anyone - regardless of how they dress.
The 44-year-old actress was raped when she was working at her part-time job at a Payless Store in 1992 and in a series of messages on Twitter, Gabrielle has tried to clarify some of the myths surrounding assault cases.
Gabrielle - who was speaking in light of the sexual harassment allegations regarding Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein -
wrote: ''Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere.
''Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation.
''Folks are also very open and obvious about what kind of victim should be prioritized & believed. To think otherwise is to be willfully dim.
''In Hollywood meetings in homes, hotel lobbies/restaurants/suites, private isolated office space is the norm. NO ONE ''ASKED FOR IT!!''
''Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period. (sic)''
Gabrielle was raped at gunpoint when she was 19 and she's pointed out that each case is different.
But the Hollywood star insisted her own experience of being sexually assaulted is proof that what a woman wears has no bearing on their personal safety.
Gabrielle - who has been married to basketball star Dwyane Wade since 2014 - explained on Twitter: ''Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ ''dress modestly'' s**t.
''Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female ''friend'' what I had worn.
''Look around, u can EASILY see whose pain is ''real/valid'' & must be addressed & whose pain is tolerable, unimportant & systematically ignored. (sic)''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...