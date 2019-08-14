Gabrielle Union says her nine-month-old daughter Kaavia is more stylish than she is.
Gabrielle Union's daughter has a better wardrobe than her.
The 46-year-old actress and her husband Dwyane Wade, 37, are parents to nine-month-old Kaavia and Gabrielle has admitted that her daughter is more stylish than she is.
She told PEOPLE: ''Dwyane and I thought we knew how to serve a look until Kaavia James came through to show us how it's done. Mama is just trying to keep up!
''Kaavia has a very distinct personality and she's very active so often what I think looks great isn't practical for her. While I love twinning with her, I cannot wait to encourage her to express her individuality.
''I'm really having fun with dressing Kaavia because time is flying and I know she'll be picking her own outfits soon enough.''
Gabrielle has just released her latest collection with New York & Company, named 'I'm Perfect', which follows on from the popular baby range she previously launched, starring Kaavia.
And Gabrielle admitted that her wardrobe is all about comfort since becoming a mom.
She said: ''Being a new mom, I am all about comfort, affordability and looks that are easy to wear.''
The actress always makes sure that she has a sweater or a knit dress in her closet and she is obsessed with jumpsuits and a ''great jacket''.
She explained: ''I'm bi-coastal and travel a lot and they're the easiest thing for me to pack whether I'm in New York or Los Angeles.
''A jumpsuit is so versatile. I want one for every occasion. You can dress them up or down, and they look good on every body type.
''Every year I splurge on a great jacket. A good coat can make any outfit look amazing when you walk into a room.''
