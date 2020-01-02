Gabrielle Union was shocked after her Uber driver ''dropped a deuce'' in her house.

The 47-year-old actress decided to use the ride sharing app in an attempt to be ''responsible'' on New Year's Eve (31.12.19), but she has since revealed to her social media followers that the journey took an unexpected turn when the driver asked to use her bathroom.

She tweeted: ''Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later... Dude dropped a deuce.

''Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams 'Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool' Welcome to 2020 folks (sic)''

Although Gabrielle was clearly surprised by the way things unfolded, one of her fans suggested the opportunity could have been too good to miss.

They wrote: ''Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle's house is a major win for the next 10 years.''

Last month, the former 'America's Got Talent' judge vowed to be ''unapologetically'' herself after her exit from the programme, amid reports she had complained about a ''toxic'' culture and racial bias and discrimination.

She took to Instagram to share a series of images of the outfits and hairstyles she wore on the show, as she insisted she will ''never stop'' being herself and being ''confident'' with who she is.

Alongside the slideshow of red carpet images, she wrote: ''Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole a** self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say, I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am. (sic)''

Gabrielle's post comes after she recently met with network representatives for NBC, and had a five hour meeting in order to push for ''real change'' on the show.

She tweeted earlier this month: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''

NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.