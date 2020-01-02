Gabrielle Union was stunned when her Uber driver asked to use her bathroom during a New Year's trip and then ''dropped a deuce'' in the toilet.
Gabrielle Union was shocked after her Uber driver ''dropped a deuce'' in her house.
The 47-year-old actress decided to use the ride sharing app in an attempt to be ''responsible'' on New Year's Eve (31.12.19), but she has since revealed to her social media followers that the journey took an unexpected turn when the driver asked to use her bathroom.
She tweeted: ''Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later... Dude dropped a deuce.
''Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams 'Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool' Welcome to 2020 folks (sic)''
Although Gabrielle was clearly surprised by the way things unfolded, one of her fans suggested the opportunity could have been too good to miss.
They wrote: ''Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle's house is a major win for the next 10 years.''
Last month, the former 'America's Got Talent' judge vowed to be ''unapologetically'' herself after her exit from the programme, amid reports she had complained about a ''toxic'' culture and racial bias and discrimination.
She took to Instagram to share a series of images of the outfits and hairstyles she wore on the show, as she insisted she will ''never stop'' being herself and being ''confident'' with who she is.
Alongside the slideshow of red carpet images, she wrote: ''Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole a** self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say, I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am. (sic)''
Gabrielle's post comes after she recently met with network representatives for NBC, and had a five hour meeting in order to push for ''real change'' on the show.
She tweeted earlier this month: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''
NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...