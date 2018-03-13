Gabrielle Union found it ''therapeutic'' writing her book, 'We're Going to Need More Wine'.
Gabrielle Union found it ''therapeutic'' writing her book.
The 45-year-old star opened up about her life in her autobiography 'We're Going to Need More Wine' and found it really cathartic sharing her stories.
Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she shared: ''Writing my book, 'We're Going to Need More Wine', was therapeutic ... whether I was talking about sexual assault, failed marriages or finding joy in being my authentic self. Acknowledging you're in pain is the first step, and then seeking help. The online community is full of people going through the exact same thing you are.''
Meanwhile, Gabrielle previously admitted she was ''terrified'' about sharing her rape story but feels it is important to ''keep talking out'' about it to support other victims.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star - who was raped when she was working at her part-time job at a Payless Store in 1992 - said: ''It's been almost 25 years since I became a rape survivor. I'm not surprised. Rape is the most under-reported crime in the world. I have to keep talking out because people feel like they're the only ones.
''They feel like are on an island by themselves; they feel like they are screaming into a hurricane and nobody is listening and I am just trying to say, 'I'm listening. I hear you. I've been there, and there is light at the end of the tunnel.'
''I didn't think anyone but my therapist was going to see it [my story]! It was therapeutic in writing it, but now that I am handing it over to the world it feels terrifying.''
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...