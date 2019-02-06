Gabrielle Union is ''in the right mindset'' to be a mother now she's in her 40s, as she says she doesn't think she would've been ready for motherhood earlier in her life.
Gabrielle Union is ''in the right mindset'' to be a mother.
The 46-year-old actress welcomed her daughter Kaavia - whom she has with her husband Dwayne Wade, and who was born via surrogate mother - into the world two months ago, and says she's glad she waited until her 40s to become a mother, because she thinks having a tot any earlier would mean she'd be ''greatly influenced'' by ''FOMO'' (the fear of missing out).
She said: ''Any earlier and the FOMO would have greatly influenced how I parented. I've seen it. I've done it. I've done it well. I've gotten all the T-shirts. Now I'm in the right mindset and mental space, and I'm open to being the best mom I can be.''
Two months in to her parenting journey and Gabrielle admits she's ''exhausted'', but wouldn't change it for the world.
She added: ''[It's] like that second day in Vegas where you're all, 'I'm not sleeping Saturday away. I'm going to day-party and rally!' But your body is like, 'Are you crazy?' You're exhausted and you kind of start to feel a little ill because you haven't slept.''
And the 'Being Mary Jane' star already knows the key lesson she wants to instil in her daughter, as she says she wants to make sure her tot is able to be ''free'' to make her own mistakes.
Speaking to Women's Health magazine's March issue, she said: ''I want to let her be free. I want to instill in her morals, values. And then I want to give her space to fill in those gaps, fall on her ass, and make mistakes. Get an F because she didn't study. Pick the wrong dude. Pick the wrong friends and figure it out. I don't want to be super judge-y.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...