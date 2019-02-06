Gabrielle Union is ''in the right mindset'' to be a mother.

The 46-year-old actress welcomed her daughter Kaavia - whom she has with her husband Dwayne Wade, and who was born via surrogate mother - into the world two months ago, and says she's glad she waited until her 40s to become a mother, because she thinks having a tot any earlier would mean she'd be ''greatly influenced'' by ''FOMO'' (the fear of missing out).

She said: ''Any earlier and the FOMO would have greatly influenced how I parented. I've seen it. I've done it. I've done it well. I've gotten all the T-shirts. Now I'm in the right mindset and mental space, and I'm open to being the best mom I can be.''

Two months in to her parenting journey and Gabrielle admits she's ''exhausted'', but wouldn't change it for the world.

She added: ''[It's] like that second day in Vegas where you're all, 'I'm not sleeping Saturday away. I'm going to day-party and rally!' But your body is like, 'Are you crazy?' You're exhausted and you kind of start to feel a little ill because you haven't slept.''

And the 'Being Mary Jane' star already knows the key lesson she wants to instil in her daughter, as she says she wants to make sure her tot is able to be ''free'' to make her own mistakes.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine's March issue, she said: ''I want to let her be free. I want to instill in her morals, values. And then I want to give her space to fill in those gaps, fall on her ass, and make mistakes. Get an F because she didn't study. Pick the wrong dude. Pick the wrong friends and figure it out. I don't want to be super judge-y.''