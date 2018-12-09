Gabrielle Union's husband Dwayne Wade convinced her to give up on IVF for the sake of her health.
Gabrielle Union's husband Dwayne Wade convinced her to give up on IVF.
The 46-year-old actress and her basketball star husband Dwyane, 36, welcomed their daughter Kaavia via a surrogate in November and Gabrielle revealed that
Speaking about undergoing IVF, Gabrielle - who had eight miscarriages - said: ''I could not let go of this idea of creating this life within me, and felt the need to be pregnant for everybody, including myself.''
However, after seeing the toll the IVF and miscarriages were taking on his wife, Dwayne stepped in and urged her to consider other options.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on a special on her network OWN, he said: ''I'm watching her do things to her body and to herself that it's getting to the point where it's not healthy.'
''And as I always told her: 'I want this baby just as much as you do, but I married you, and you are the most important thing to me.'
''So it came to a point where, you know, I started to feel a certain way about that because I didn't want something to happen to her.
''When doctors floated the possibility of a operation, I had to step in and say: 'Baby, it's me and you, you know? I wanna grow old with you. And, you know, I want this - I want our miracle baby, but I want you.'''
Dwayne took paternity leave after Kaavia was born as it was important to him that he bonded with his baby daughter straight away.
He explained: ''For me and for my wife and our family, our journey was just totally different. Having a surrogate carry our baby, I wasn't there to be able to be like [leaning down to the belly]: 'Hey, baby, daddy's here.' You know, to have these conversations, so she can hear me, right, so we can sing to her, so we can read to her. So this connection that we both needed, it had to happen right away.
''They expect my wife to take off, right? Why not expect me to take off as well? We're parents and we're doing this together.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...