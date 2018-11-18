Gabrielle Union says her daughter already has ''102 nicknames''.

The 46-year-old actress and her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade into the world on November 7, and the loved-up couple have wasted no time in creating plenty of alternative names for Kaavia.

Gabrielle shared on her Instagram account: ''She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters. (sic)''

The actress - whose biological daughter was born via a surrogate due to her struggles with miscarriages - also explained the origin of Kaavia's name.

She said: ''We wanted to include my family in her name so the ''James'' is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there (sic)''

What's more, Gabrielle gave her followers some tips on how to pronounce her daughter's name.

She explained: ''@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle recently revealed her daughter smells like ''heaven''.

The new mother - who has been married to Dwyane since 2014 - admitted to being on cloud nine following the arrival of her daughter.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of herself placing a kiss on Kaavia's head, Gabrielle wrote: ''this baby smell though?! Heaven (sic)''

Gabrielle actually revealed the news of her tot's birth on Twitter.

She wrote: ''A LOVELY DAY. We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our little miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! (sic)''