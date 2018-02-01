Gabrielle Union was determined to create simple and relatable designs as part of her new clothing line.

The Hollywood actress has teamed up with New York & Company for her own line, and Gabrielle has revealed she had a very specific ambition in mind during the creative process.

Gabrielle explained: ''I want to make easy-to-wear, easy-fit, comfortable clothing that you can wear from work to the club, and it doesn't feel like it's attacking you.''

The 45-year-old beauty - who is married to American basketball star Dwyane Wade - is not the first member of her family to work with New York & Co.

And she's excited to be following in the footsteps of her sister.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, Gabrielle shared: ''My sister used to work there when she was in high school and worked her way up to management, and I always associated the company with being a boss b***h.

''It's a line that has been around my family forever. And so when they asked about collaborating on a line I was like, 'Oh my God!' It was like a part of my foundation, so it was easy and organic.

''They're a company that believes in real collaboration, not just, 'Here, stick your name on this,' so I'm a part of everything from material to sizing to fit. I'm the Guinea Pig. If I'm having trouble, I'm like 'This is too complicated.'''

Gabrielle also revealed she's created her line with women of all backgrounds in mind.

She said: ''New York & Company, by and large, is very affordable.

''But even with my own family it's like 'Yeah, I can only get one piece ... I want to be able to get as many pieces of a wardrobe as possible, but I just wish it was a little bit more accessible ... ' So I listened when people were complaining.

''Some people just hear complaints. I hear constructive criticism and I try to adjust it as much as I can. Just like people were like, 'We need extended sizes, we need more diversity of sizes,' and I heard you loud and clear, and I'm offering it.''