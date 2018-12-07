Gabrielle Union never considered giving up on having a baby.

The 46-year-old actress went through nine miscarriages before she and her husband Dwayne Wade turned to surrogacy to have their daughter Kaavia, who was born on November 7, but she insists she never once gave up the hope that she would one day be a mother.

When asked in an interview with Oprah Winfrey if she'd ever considered giving up, she said: ''No. I'm one of those people that, I failed at all kinds of things, repeatedly. I've just always been of the mindset because people tell you, 'You work hard, you do the rights things, you're a good person, it will happen for you, eventually.'

''I could not let go of this idea of... creating this life within me. That I could feel. That tied me to [Wade]. That he could be a part of. That the world could be a part of it.''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle recently revealed her daughter already has ''102 nicknames''.

The 'Being Mary Jane' and Dwayne wasted no time in creating plenty of alternative names for Kaavia.

Gabrielle shared on her Instagram account: ''She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters. (sic)''

The actress also explained the origin of Kaavia's full name, which is Kaavia James Union Wade.

She said: ''We wanted to include my family in her name so the ''James'' is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there (sic)''

Gabrielle also gave her followers some tips on how to pronounce her daughter's name.

She explained: ''@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. (sic)''