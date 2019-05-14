Gabrielle Union says Mother's Day used to bring her ''so much pain'' before her daughter Kaavia was born via surrogate mother.
The 46-year-old actress celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday (12.05.19) as a mother to daughter Kaavia, who was born in November via a surrogate mother, and has said the annual celebration of motherhood used to make her upset, as she'd suffered nine heartbreaking miscarriages.
She said: ''I think for a lot of people who have been on a fertility journey, Mother's Day brings so much pain. It just feels like a sick joke, of all of your - I'm using my finger quotes here - 'failures' as a woman.
''And when people are like, 'You're not complete until you become a mom,' and you're like, 'Damn, do I have any worth?' So Mother's Day just brings all of that up.''
The 'Being Mary Jane' star is also step-mother to her husband Dwayne Wade's sons, but never felt like she could celebrate Mother's Day with them because she isn't their biological mother.
Speaking to Bevy Smith on SiriusXM on Monday (13.05.19), she added: ''So trying to keep that in mind, you know at 46, celebrating my first Mother's Day, my family were like, 'Well, You've been celebrating Mother's Day with the boys as a step mother!' And I was like, 'But there is no Step Mother's Day. You gotta stay in your lane.'
''Yeah, I'm doing the work, I'm in the trenches but it's not my day. With Kaav, it felt like this is a day that I'm okay to celebrate loud and proud and stand out front. But I also tried not to lose sight of for a lot of people it's a very painful day.''
Gabrielle marked Mother's Day over the weekend with a sweet post dedicated to her daughter, in which she said ''miracles do happen''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I've cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I'd gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment. I think alot of us live in that space. I set up shop there. This moment reminded me that miracles do happen. You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy. Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul. I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way. (sic)''
