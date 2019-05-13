Gabrielle Union believes that ''miracles do happen'' following the birth of her daughter.

The 46-year-old actress shared the moment she welcomed Kaavia James into the world six months ago, via surrogate, with her husband Dwyane Wade in a sweet post to mark Mother's Day on Sunday (12.05.19).

She wrote on Instagram: ''I've cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I'd gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment. I think alot of us live in that space. I set up shop there. This moment reminded me that miracles do happen. You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy. Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul. I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle previously confessed her surrogacy process felt like an ''underground railroad of infertility''.

She said: ''Nobody was really open when I had questions. [It was like an] underground railroad of infertility.

''The only reason I heard about certain doctors or treatments or new technologies or new procedures - whether that be diet or Eastern philosophy - was through a whisper network, and mainly from women who did not look like me or who had a very different journey through life than I did.

''So much of the Instagram life is creating these perfect illusions, right? People have kids - even through surrogacy or IVF or whatever - and the kids just appear. Rarely do we hear how. What was the journey? Without understanding what got to baby, it feels like easy and overnight. And that's not the case.''