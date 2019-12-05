Gabrielle Union spent five hours holding ''productive'' talks with NBC executives over her 'America's Got Talent' firing earlier this week.
Gabrielle Union has held a ''productive'' meeting with NBC executives over her 'America's Got Talent' firing.
The 47-year-old actress has left the talent competition after just one season amid reports she had complained about a ''toxic'' culture and racial bias and discrimination during her time on the judging panel, and she spent five hours on Tuesday (03.12.19) meeting with network representatives in order to push for ''real change'' on the show.
She tweeted on Wednesday (04.12.19): ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.
''I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''
NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.
They said in a statement: ''The initial conversation was candid and productive.
''While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.''
According to Deadline, the broadcaster plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and 'AGT' creator Simon Cowell will be probed and likely asked to make some changes.
A source said: ''The ball is in NBC's court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show.''
Following the rumours surrounding the exists of Gabrielle and Julianne Hough - who has denied any problems - Time's Up launched a petition urging NBCUniversal leaders to take Union's allegations seriously and to take steps on workplace health and safety.
Time's Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said in a statement: ''Gabrielle Union's experience at 'America's Got Talent' is exemplary of the double bind that black women face at work.
''Not only did Union reportedly endure and witness racist and inappropriate behavior - including racially-insensitive comments and excessive criticism about her physical appearance - but it also appears she was punished for speaking out: the company labeled her as 'difficult' before ousting her from the show altogether. Union's story is deeply troubling on its own, but her experience is particularly problematic because it follows a pattern of NBCUniversal protecting the careers of powerful men at the expense of women who speak out.''
