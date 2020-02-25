'Being Mary Jane' star Gabrielle Union found Kobe and Gigi Bryant's memorial ''very healing''.
Gabrielle Union found Kobe and Gigi Bryant's memorial ''very healing''.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star admitted it was tough and ''very emotional'' attending the Staples Centre in Los Angeles to remember the late basketball star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash last month.
Taking to Twitter after the emotional memorial, she shared: ''Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center ... The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted ... Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another ... Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting ... Reminder. Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesaver ... To Gigi's teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you. Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu. (sic)''
During a poignant speech, Kobe's widow Vanessa reflected on the devastating impact Kobe and Gianna's deaths have had on her other children - 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and eight-month-old Capri - as she vowed to make sure they remember the ''amazing person, husband and father'' Kobe was.
She said: ''God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...