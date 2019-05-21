Gabrielle Union thinks Jada Pinkett Smith is ''amazing'', after the pair settled their 17-year feud last year.

The 'Being Mary Jane' star and the 47-year-old actress set their differences aside last year after Jada revealed she had been feuding with Gabrielle for almost two decades, but neither of them could remember how their spat started.

And now, Gabrielle has said she's in regular contact with Jada, and thinks the fellow actress is ''awesome''.

She said: ''Yeah, we definitely text a lot more. It's great, thank god! ...It was such a dumb, silly thing that just kept going 'cause that's life and we live on two separate coasts ... but yeah, she's awesome, she's amazing.''

Gabrielle, 46, says she's even trying to get her new pal's art recognised, because she believes the 'Girls Trip' star is an ''amazing artist''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she added: ''I didn't even know that she is an artist. She is an amazing artist, so I'm like trying to forward all of her artwork. But she's a very good time. I enjoy her.''

Meanwhile, Jada previously admitted that she was ''egotistical'' at the time of their falling out, and wanted to move past the drama, as she said she was keen to ''appreciate other women''.

She said: ''I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, 'Okay, if she wants to have a problem with me that's fine, 'cause what difference does it make?' And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because at the end of the day there's only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realise that we really can't appreciate ourselves without appreciating other women.''