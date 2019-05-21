Gabrielle Union thinks Jada Pinkett Smith is ''amazing'', after the pair settled their 17-year feud last year.
Gabrielle Union thinks Jada Pinkett Smith is ''amazing'', after the pair settled their 17-year feud last year.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star and the 47-year-old actress set their differences aside last year after Jada revealed she had been feuding with Gabrielle for almost two decades, but neither of them could remember how their spat started.
And now, Gabrielle has said she's in regular contact with Jada, and thinks the fellow actress is ''awesome''.
She said: ''Yeah, we definitely text a lot more. It's great, thank god! ...It was such a dumb, silly thing that just kept going 'cause that's life and we live on two separate coasts ... but yeah, she's awesome, she's amazing.''
Gabrielle, 46, says she's even trying to get her new pal's art recognised, because she believes the 'Girls Trip' star is an ''amazing artist''.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she added: ''I didn't even know that she is an artist. She is an amazing artist, so I'm like trying to forward all of her artwork. But she's a very good time. I enjoy her.''
Meanwhile, Jada previously admitted that she was ''egotistical'' at the time of their falling out, and wanted to move past the drama, as she said she was keen to ''appreciate other women''.
She said: ''I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, 'Okay, if she wants to have a problem with me that's fine, 'cause what difference does it make?' And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because at the end of the day there's only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realise that we really can't appreciate ourselves without appreciating other women.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...