Gabrielle Union insists she and Jada Pinkett Smith never ''feuded'' really but instead they both had ''too much pride and insecurities'' to just ask each other if the ''feud'' had been imagined.
Gabrielle Union insists she and Jada Pinkett Smith never ''feuded''.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star and the 'Magic Mike XXL' actress were previously said to have ended a long standing feud after 17 years but Gabrielle wouldn't have used that word to describe it and instead said they both had ''too much pride and insecurities'' to just ask each other if the ''feud'' had been imagined.
She said: ''Jada nor I ever used the word feud ... Back in the day, neither one of us knew originally what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, 'Well, you know how she feels about you.'
''And then it was like, 'Okay, girl, bye' for 17 years. And even though we're both very outspoken women, we're both activists, our husbands are friends, we both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to actually say, 'Hey, did that ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?'''
And the 45-year-old actress is excited about ''coming together'' with the mother-of-two - who has Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17, with her husband Will Smith - to use their ''huge platform'' jointly to improve the world around them.
Speaking on The Today Show, she added: ''Because we're both talking about how to stop human trafficking, we're both outspoken about #blacklivesmatter, we're both outspoken about so many things in our community and we both have huge platforms - imagine if we came together.
''And that's what we talk about on her show - how we got over ourselves, how we both evolved - no feud, just a lot of silence - to come together and create something really beautiful with a lot of healing.''
