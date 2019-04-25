Gabrielle Union is ''mildly less confident'' now than she was when she was younger.

The 46-year-old actress has confessed she isn't as confident as she was years ago but she insists she is ''finally really okay'' with who she is.

She said: ''I'm mildly less confident ... Once I kind of made peace with who I am and where I'm at and being 46, I actually feel pretty, pretty solid about being back here 10 years later, shooting again with no makeup. Because I'm finally really okay with me ...

''For the most part, I feel most like myself without makeup. It's how my friends and my husband and my loved ones appreciate me most. Again, because I think makeup can be a mask, and I think the older we get, that we feel like the more makeup we have, the better we look. Sometimes it just looks like an older woman with a lot of freaking makeup on. I've made peace with: this is my face and I'm okay with it. It does all right by me.''

And Gabrielle has been receiving more work than ever lately, even when people told her there weren't many opportunities available for women her age.

She added to People magazine: ''Since I first did that shoot, I got married, I have a daughter, I've had jobs, I've lost jobs, I've got some more jobs. I have my own line at New York and Company. Yeah, it's just when I thought my career was supposed to be starting to taper off, I've never had more of a career resurgence at a time when most people were saying, 'Pack it in. You're not the ingenue anymore. There's not going to be a lot of great opportunities for actresses your age.' Crazy enough, it's been the absolute opposite.''