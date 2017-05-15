Gabrielle Union has a ''great eye'' for style, according to celebrity stylist Larry Sims, although she relies on the expert to keep her updated on the latest trends.
Gabrielle Union has a ''great eye'' for style, according to celebrity stylist Larry Sims.
The 44-year-old actress has been praised for being a ''consummate researcher'' who ensures she keeps up to date with the latest fashion and beauty trends, and she has been credited for her sense of style and knowing what items ''work''.
Speaking about the brunette beauty, the expert told PEOPLE: ''She's a consummate researcher, too. She has a great eye, and knows what works and what doesn't. If you look at our body over of work over the years, we've done just about everything under the sun, and I think we've hit a lot of home runs!''
Although the 'Sleepless' star plays a part in what garments she wears, she also relies heavily on her stylist to keep his ''ears to the ground'' in the hope of hearing about the next fashion craze ahead of other celebrities.
He explained: ''She depends on me to keep my ears to the ground. We always joke, 'We're only as good as our last red carpet.' So I do a lot of research, and I look for a lot of inspiration in different cultures and countries.''
And Larry has revealed their partnership arose after the pair worked with one another 17 years ago on the 2000 hit movie 'Bring It On'.
He said: ''We met each other when I was dancing through the movie Bring it On. She let me do her hair, and after she was like, ''I like what you're doing, let's give this a shot.''
Although Larry has admitted he has hit ''a lot of home runs'' with Gabrielle's style, he has admitted his ultimate favourite look of the star's is her recent bob haircut.
He said: ''Well, I think the recent bob is really great. But she and I have also done the Met Gala a couple of times, and I love the braid that she wore when she went. I think it was a great moment because it was one of the first times people had seen her hair off her face in that way. It was bohemian, but fresh.''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...