Hollywood star Gabrielle Union has hailed her husband Dwyane Wade, saying he is responsible for the bedazzling trend.
Gabrielle Union thinks her husband Dwyane Wade is responsible for the bedazzling trend.
The 45-year-old actress - who married the American basketball star in 2014 - has revealed how her husband's fashion sense has evolved over the years she's known him, saying he's actually something of a trendsetter.
Speaking about Dwayne's outfit choices, she told E! News: ''I can take zero credit for that.
''That is his stylist. When I met him, he was wearing baggy T-shirts and bedazzled jeans. I don't think Taylor Swift started bedazzling. I think my husband did.''
Similarly, Gabrielle's style taste has also evolved markedly over the years, with the star admitting she's gone from someone who was happy to wear whatever was ''laid out'' for her to being very fashion-conscious.
She confessed: ''Before I [was] putting on what was laid out for me.''
Meanwhile, Gabrielle recently revealed her ambition is to ''uplift and inspire'' women by posting one thoughtful post a week on her Instagram account.
The Hollywood star intends to use her Woman Crush Wednesday series to praise one ''dope woman'' every week, saying she wants to fight back against online trolls.
She said: ''You see so many people committed, like they commit time to trolling and making people feel like crap, and I just wanted to do the opposite. There are so many dope women that are in my life, so many dope women that I've come across.''
The 'Being Mary Jane' star believes her posts are the ''bare minimum'' when it comes to her stance as a feminist, and says it's the ''least she can do'' in her role as an ''advocate for women''.
She added: ''If I can't use my social media to amplify, uplift, inspire one woman a week, I mean, I can't call myself a feminist. I can't call myself an advocate for women.
''I mean like, if I can't do that once a week? That's the bare minimum! To me, that's the least I can do.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...