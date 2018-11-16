Gabrielle Union almost burst into tears after receiving her first ''mom'' mug.

The 46-year-old actress and her husband Dwayne Wade welcomed their first child together via a surrogate earlier this month, and the 'Bad Boys II' star has been overwhelmed with emotions since her ''miracle'' baby arrived into the world.

Sharing a picture of the gift on her Instagram Story, she wrote: ''My first ''mom'' mug. Fighting the urge to cry.''

Gabrielle recently gushed about how the newborn smells like ''heaven''.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of herself placing a kiss on her daughter's head, she wrote: ''this baby smell though?! Heaven (sic)''

The cute post came after the former 'Being Mary Jane' star admitted she hadn't ''showered or slept'' after welcoming her baby girl.

She wrote: ''So perhaps I haven't showered or brushed my teeth or slept.

''But I'm in heaven. I stink but I'm happy. (sic)''

Gabrielle revealed the news of her tot's birth on Twitter last week in a note that read: ''A LOVELY DAY. We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our little miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! (sic)''

Basketball star Dwayne - who already has Zaire, 16, Zion, 11, and Xavier, four, from previous relationships - posted the same message in a tweet on his own account.

The couple's baby joy came after Gabrielle revealed she suffers from adenomyosis - a form of endometriosis which only occurs in the uterus - which has left her infertile and caused her to experience several miscarriages.

She said: ''Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers. Everyone said 'You're a career woman, you've prioritised your career, you waited too long and now you're just too old to have a kid - and that's on you for wanting a career.' The reality is I actually have adenomyosis.''

Adenomyosis causes the uterus to become enlarged, and sufferers may also be plagued with heavy and painful periods and chronic pelvic pain.

The only cure for the condition is to undergo a hysterectomy, in which the uterus is removed.