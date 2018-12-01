Gabrielle Union faced a backlash from the public following the arrival of her daughter.

The 46-year-old actress - who is married to basketball star Dwyane Wade - announced the arrival of their daughter Kaavia via a surrogate on November 7, and Gabrielle has admitted she faced a hostile reaction to the news from some people.

Gabrielle - who made the announcement with a photo of her and Dwyane sat together in a hospital bed - told Oprah Winfrey: ''Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby.''

Despite her baby joy, Gabrielle admits during 'Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby' that she's still struggling to come to terms with being unable to carry the child herself.

The actress said: ''I'm already getting choked up. It's still hard to let go.''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle recently revealed her daughter already has ''102 nicknames''.

The American star and Dwayne wasted no time in creating plenty of alternative names for Kaavia.

Gabrielle shared on her Instagram account: ''She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters. (sic)''

The actress - whose daughter was born via a surrogate due to her struggles with miscarriages - also explained the origin of Kaavia's full name, which is Kaavia James Union Wade.

She said: ''We wanted to include my family in her name so the ''James'' is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there (sic)''

Gabrielle also gave her followers some tips on how to pronounce her daughter's name.

She explained: ''@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. (sic)''