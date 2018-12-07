American actress Gabrielle Union has defended kissing her infant daughter on the lips.
The 46-year-old actress - who has four-week-old Kaavia with basketball legend Dwyane Wade - has hit back at her critics amid accusations that kissing her baby daughter on the lips during a recent Instagram video was unhygienic.
In a response captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account, Gabrielle - who had Kaavia via a surrogate - wrote: ''Hey guys, I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing. I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don't even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her. (sic)''
Gabrielle - who suffered multiple miscarriages prior to the arrival of her daughter - revealed she even took a cautious approach to hygiene prior to her recent sit-down interview with TV icon Oprah Winfrey.
The Hollywood star said she did her best to safeguard her daughter's health before filming 'Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby'.
She shared: ''No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah's crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home.
''If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm's way ... you got another thing coming. (sic)''
During her interview with Oprah, Gabrielle revealed she faced a backlash from the public following the arrival of her daughter.
The American star - who made the announcement with a photo of her and Dwyane sat together in a hospital bed - said: ''Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby.''
