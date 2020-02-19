Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade ''role-play'' in the bedroom.

The 'Being Mary Jane' star and the former NBA pro have been married for almost six years, and keep the spark in their romance by getting creative in the bedroom, including trying out role-play.

Dwyane admitted: ''We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because you get into a routine sometimes and you be like, 'Tomorrow'. And then tomorrow goes to two months when you ain't getting no action, we got to do role- play.''

And the couple don't limit their role-play to the bedroom either, as they'll sometimes pretend to be ''strangers'' whilst out on a date night.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', the 38-year-old athlete told host Andy Cohen: ''We go out at night. We be strangers and I get into character. We gotta do role-play. Sometimes I'll be like, 'Yo, go ahead, take your clothes off and walk down the street.' Let's take it back to Rodeo Drive, baby.''

Meanwhile, Dwyane - who has 15-month-old daughter Kaavia with Gabrielle, as well as Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 12, with Siohvaughn Funches, and six-year-old Xavier with Aja Metoyer - previously gushed over his spouse, as he said he ''can't wait'' to renew his vows with the actress when they reach their 10-year anniversary in 2024.

Speaking at the 2019 ESPY Awards, he said: ''With that being said, darling you are amazing. You looked incredible in this dress. I cannot wait 'til five years from now until I get the chance to marry you again. It's gonna be a little lower budget than the first one, but it's all good.''