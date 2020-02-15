Dwyane Wade says it was the ''hardest thing'' to tell Gabrielle Union he had a child with someone else.
Dwyane Wade says it was the ''hardest thing'' to tell Gabrielle Union he had a child with someone else.
The 38-year-old basketball player welcomed son, Xavier, with 'Basketball Wives' star Aja Metoyerin in 2013, during a ''break'' from his relationship with Gabrielle and admitted it was so hard to tell his now-wife that he was becoming a father to another woman's child.
Speaking in his upcoming ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, he said: ''I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. Hardest thing I've ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I've had a child with somebody else. I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating. When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it's gonna f**k somebody's life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don't hurt you, then you're not human. Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it.''
Dwyane retired from the sport in 2019 to spend more time with his family and his kids - Zaire, 18, Zion, 12, and Kaavia, 15 months.
He added: ''That was my push away from the game. It was time. There just came a point when I had to look in the mirror and say, 'What more do you want out of this?'''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
In a game effort to deflect the immediate suspicions of most viewers likely to be...