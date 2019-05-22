Gabrielle Aplin has joked that she will ''retire'' once she gets to meet Taylor Swift.

The 26-year-old singer's song 'Miss You' was added to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's 'Songs Taylor Swift Loves' Spotify playlist in 2017, and Gabrielle is still yet to meet her famous fan, but she is determined to make it happen.

The singer shot to fame in 2012, when her cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 'Power of Love' for the John Lewis Christmas advert went to number one, but she was rejected by the supermarket chain before eventually landing the gig, and she is not one to take no for an answer.

Asked if she has bumped into the pop superstar yet, Gabrielle exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''No! I am dreaming about it. You know when you put something out in the universe and hope it happens...

''I did that for the John Lewis Christmas advert, they told me no, and I was like, 'I don't care, I am going to get this.'

''So I decided I was going to do it and go on tour in Brazil.

''So I have to, I've just got to try my best to make that happen.''

She laughed: ''Then I'll retire.''

The 'Home' singer would also love to release her own crossover collaboration like Taylor's hit 'ME!' featuring emo pop rockers Panic! At The Disco's frontman Brendon Urie, although she revealed she has already done some work with house and dance artists.

She said: ''It's such a good pairing [ME!]. I would never have guessed that.''

Asked if it's something she'd like to do, she replied: ''Yeah, definitely. I actually do a lot of writing for dance and house artists.

''I have worked with some really cool artists.''

The 'My Mistake' singer is currently putting the finishing touches to her first studio album since 2015's 'Light Up the Dark', which also marks her first release not on a major label.

Latest single 'Nothing Really Matters' - a straight-up pop song - deals with mental health and documents the star's ''unravelling'' of her mind after reaching a point where she no longer felt she could continue working with former label Parlophone, due to the intense pressure she was under.

Gabrielle says having a boyfriend who understands the industry, in Hudson Taylor's Alfie Hudson-Taylor, makes life so much easier.

She said: ''Absolutely. He's away a lot as well so he totally gets it.

''I never have any worries.''

'Nothing Really Matters' is out now.