Gabourey Sidibe hates getting dressed for awards shows.

The 34-year-old actress thinks that regardless of what she wears on the red carpet, cruel trolls will always make fun of her because of her weight.

She said: ''It's really hard to get dressed up for award shows when I know I'll get made fun of because of my weight.

''If I wear purple, somebody will call me Barney. If I wear white, a frozen turkey. If I wear red, a pitcher of Kool-Aid. These are actual tweets I've gotten.

''Twitter will blow up with nasty comments about how a recent earthquake was caused by me running to a hot dog park. Diet or die, they say.''

The 'Empire' star - who underwent laproscopic bariatric surgery in May 2016 - thinks people are horrified by her weight when they meet.

Speaking at the MAKERS conference, she added: ''It's what I deal with every time someone takes a picture with me. Sometimes when I'm being interviewed by a fashion reporter, I can just hear their inner dialogue, 'How is she getting away with it? Why is she so confident? How does she deal with that body? Oh my god that body! Holy s**t I'm going to catch fat!'''

Gabourey claimed she is always asked how she is so confident, and explained it is because she is having a ''good time'' and leading a ''good life'', regardless of what people think of her.

She said: ''I always wonder if that's the first thing they ask Rihanna when they meet her. 'Riri, how are you so confident?' Of course not. Everybody knows why Rihanna's confident. She's beautiful.

''How am I so confident? It's my good time and it's my good life despite what you think of me. I live my life. I live my life because I'm here, I dare to show up still when anyone else might hide their face and their entire body in shame, I show up because I want to have a good time.''