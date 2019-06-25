Friendly Fires have announced their first album in more than eight years.

The UK rock band will release 'Inflorescent' - the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's 'Pala' - on August 16 via Polydor.

Ed Macfarlane and co have just dropped the new track 'Silhouettes', which joins previously released singles 'Love Like Waves' and 'Heaven Let Me In' - which was produced by EDM duo Disclosure - on their third studio album.

The 11-track record has been produced by Ivor Novello-nominated Mark Ralph and James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco.

Ed and his bandmates - Jack Savidge and Edd Gibson - went back to the frontman's childhood home in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England, where they produced many of their earliest work in the garage to get inspiration for the new material.

'Inflorescent' is the product of the trio reuniting over the ''hardcore records they'd bonded over as teenagers''.

According to a press release, the album is ''very much about living in the present; about not being afraid, seizing the moment, casting aside doubts and pursuing the things you love.''

Speaking last summer about being back in the studio, Ed said: ''The new album is 100% in the works.

''We've broken the back of it. We've been doing sessions in the studio - we just did one with Paul Epworth, which was great. It's really fun to just get back in the studio with him, especially because we wrote 'Jump in the Pool' together.

''It's just nice to get back to working with him again. ''We also have a new single which is coming out end of August. It's our track but it was sort of written with the Disclosure guys.

''Things are coming up ahead and we're taking it seriously. I want to put out this third record and get on with the next chapter of this band and really smash it this year!''

As well as the new record, Friendly Fires have announced their first US shows in eight years, kicking off in Brooklyn on September 24, and they are gearing up to play the world famous Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, this weekend.

The track-listing for 'Inflorescent' is

1. 'Can't Wait Forever'

2. 'Heaven Let Me In'

3. 'Silhouettes'

4. 'Offline'

5. 'Sleeptalking'

6. 'Kiss and Rewind'

7. 'Love Like Waves'

8. 'Lack of Love'

9. 'Cry Wolf'

10. 'Almost Midnight'

11. 'Run The Wild Flowers'