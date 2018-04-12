French Montana just wants Khloe Kardashian to be happy.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who is nine months pregnant - has been left devastated after discovering that her partner Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on her with multiple women and her ex-boyfriend French has sent his best wishes to Khloe.

He told TMZ: ''Lemme tell you something man, I just want everyone to be happy.

''When there's negativity, I duck and move Papi.''

Meanwhile, Khloe's former husband Lamar Odom reportedly ''feels bad'' for the star after video footage emerged of what appears to be Tristan, 27, kissing a woman at a New York club.

And in the wake of the cheating allegations, Khloe's former husband and fellow basketball star Lamar - who also had multiple affairs whilst married to the beauty from 2009 until their split in 2013 and eventual divorce in 2016 - is said to have offered a message of support to his ex-wife.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', a source said: ''Lamar has been telling close friends that he genuinely feels bad for Khloe.''

Despite his reported sympathy for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the 38-year-old former NBA pro previously admitted to being unfaithful to Khloe multiple times during their marriage.

In 2017, Lamar said: ''When I became Khloe Kardash­ian's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.

''If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do.''

'Revenge Body' star Khloe also previously spoke about Lamar's infidelity, claiming she had no idea it was going on because the hunk always made her feel special.

She said in 2016: ''I'm genuinely blown away as to when he fit that in. Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I'm this princess. I never speculated cheating.''