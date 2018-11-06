French Montana wishes he'd have been more of a big brother to his late friend Mac Miller.
The 'Unforgettable' hitmaker was devastated to find out his friend had passed away in September at the age of 26 after an accidental overdose and French wishes he could have been more of a ''big brother'' to him.
Speaking to Raquel Harper for her show 'Raq Rants' on BET, he said: ''I think Mac Miller was doing the same thing every artist was doing out there. If you see the sort of video me and him did ... but that was way before. Sometimes if people don't have you, [it's hard to be] grounded and it can go left. I just feel like they just let him get away with doing what he chooses to do. I feel like I have people if I choose to do something like that, like how I was back then, like a big brother ... He didn't have that around him. If I was around him a couple more nights, I would have made him stop but he didn't have anybody that was doing that.''
French's comments come just hours after it was revealed Mac's death had been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The rapper passed away from a mixed drug toxicity of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Though the amount of each substance wasn't necessarily lethal, it was the combination of drugs that proved fatal.
The coroner's report also explained how Mac's assistant had found him unresponsive on his bed in a ''praying position'', kneeling forward with his head resting on his knees. The assistant then called 911 and said the 'Self Care' singer was already ''blue''.
