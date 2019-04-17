French Montana says Kanye West's new music is inspired by his spiritual connection to the church.

The 'Unforgettable' rapper has teased fans can expect something ''so crazy'' and ''outside the box'' from the 'Famous' hitmaker's next set of songs and revealed how running his popular Sunday church service in Los Angeles has influenced his ''new direction''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Beats 1 radio show, French teased: ''He's working on something that's so crazy. I think he's working on something bigger than music.

''When I went to go see him, he showed me something that was so crazy. But, that's what makes people like him stand out, because he always thinks outside the box -- really outside the box. Shout out to Kanye.''

The 34-year-old star - who used to date Kanye's sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian - says that the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker wants to ''change the world'' with his art.

He continued: ''I just see that [West is] trying to do something that's going to change the world.

''Whether it's something to help the people, or something like ... I feel like he's going to touch something that's going to change everybody's life.''

And commenting on his new direction, French added: ''The whole time I'm with him, he's telling me about the church and he's telling me about what his direction with the music is going.

''The whole time he's like, 'I'm thinking about doing this. All right? You know. I'm in that spirit. You know?'

''So I play him a couple records.

''I played a record called 'Wiggle It.' When the record stopped, he said, 'What you doing with that record?' I said, 'My God. I thought you was going towards Jesus.' This is across the street right here.''

Kanye's next project is 'Yandhi', which looks set to feature a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

In a recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kanye suggested the collaboration during a studio session with his producer.

He said: ''What do you all think about Nicki on 'New Body'?''

When his producer replied to say he thinks it would be ''dope'', Kanye replied: ''Yeah, OK. Send it to her then ... Wait a second. Kim, you want to send it to her? She asked you.''

His wife Kim Kardashian West then added: ''She did ask me, 'Can Kanye send me new music?'''

The reality star then promptly got Nicki on FaceTime and the rapper told her the collaboration was ''gonna be fire''.

Taking to Twitter following the episode being aired, Kim wrote: ''Nicki really is the goat! @NICKIMINAJ We FaceTimed her and within an hour she had written the song and it's soooo [hot].''

It is believed the track will also feature Ty Dolla $ign.

Nicki isn't the only female collaborator Kanye is looking to feature on his new album, as he has also reportedly set his sights on Dua Lipa.

A source said recently: ''Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now. He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board. She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.

''He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album Yandhi.''